BlackRock Surpasses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Orange

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/12/2026 at 11:24 am EST

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold of Orange's voting rights on February 10, following the acquisition of shares both on and off the market.



The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 166,274,768 Orange shares representing an equal number of voting rights, corresponding to 6.25% of the capital and 5.23% of the voting rights of the telecommunications operator.