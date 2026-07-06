BlackRock tops 5% stake in Ipsen

In a notice sent to the AMF, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, said it crossed above the 5% threshold in Ipsen's share capital on July 1.

The US asset-management giant said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 4,206,456 Ipsen shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 5.02% of the capital and 3.18% of the voting rights in the company.



The threshold crossing results from purchases of Ipsen shares on the market and an increase in the number of shares in the pharmaceutical group held as collateral.