Blackstone posted quarterly results above forecasts, supported by a significant rebound in M&A activity and the rising valuation of its data-center investments. The group generated $957m in divestment proceeds in Q4 2025, up 59% y-o-y, and raised $71.5bn in new capital. AuM now stand at $1.27 trillion. Distributable earnings came in at $2.2bn ($1.75 per share), well ahead of the $1.54 consensus.



The resumption of M&A activity, driven by monetary easing and a more stable political backdrop, enabled Blackstone to invest $42bn over the period, including via the acquisition of Japan's TechnoPro. The group still expects $23bn in investments, particularly in the healthcare sector. At the same time, infrastructure funds rose 8.4%, lifted by QTS, a data-centre operator benefiting from demand for infrastructure linked to artificial intelligence.



Despite these solid results, Blackstone shares have fallen 11% so far this year. Analysts attribute the decline to a mixed perception of the alternative-assets sector, although the recovery momentum could restore some lift to the stock. The group also remains under political scrutiny, with Donald Trump having threatened to ban large funds from buying single-family homes. However, Blackstone's exposure to the segment, estimated at $6bn, is considered negligible relative to its overall portfolio.