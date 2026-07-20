Blackstone invests in South Korean company Futronic
Blackstone said private equity funds affiliated with it have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Futronic, a leading South Korean supplier of high-precision actuators serving the global automotive and industrial robotics industries.
Published on 07/20/2026 at 08:42 am EDT
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Futronic plays a key role in the early engineering phases with its customers across the broader mobility market, including humanoid robots and general robotics. With operations mainly in South Korea and the United States, the company is actively pursuing international expansion.
'Futronic represents the best of Korea's mechatronics industry, with impressive R&D and engineering capabilities that put it in an ideal position to deliver rapid growth in the automotive and robotics markets,' said Eugene Cook, head of Korea at Blackstone Private Equity.