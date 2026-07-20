Blackstone invests in South Korean company Futronic

Blackstone said private equity funds affiliated with it have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Futronic, a leading South Korean supplier of high-precision actuators serving the global automotive and industrial robotics industries.

This transaction is being carried out in partnership with Futronic founder Jin-ho Ko, who will remain in his role as CEO and work with the investment management team to accelerate the company's global growth and expansion into new end markets.



Futronic plays a key role in the early engineering phases with its customers across the broader mobility market, including humanoid robots and general robotics. With operations mainly in South Korea and the United States, the company is actively pursuing international expansion.



'Futronic represents the best of Korea's mechatronics industry, with impressive R&D and engineering capabilities that put it in an ideal position to deliver rapid growth in the automotive and robotics markets,' said Eugene Cook, head of Korea at Blackstone Private Equity.