Bloom Energy's stock soared nearly 30% on Monday following the announcement of a major agreement with Brookfield, which plans to invest up to $5bn to deploy the American group's fuel cell technology. This partnership marks Brookfield's first significant foray into energy infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence. The two companies will build "AI factories" around the world, with the first site planned for Europe by the end of the year.

Bloom Energy's fuel cells provide local, off-grid power, a crucial advantage as the energy needs of data centers explode. Bloom is already working with operators such as American Electric Power, Equinix, and Oracle to provide several hundred megawatts of capacity. This announcement comes at a time when the rapid growth of AI is putting pressure on the aging and saturated US power grid, raising fears of price increases for consumers.

Behind-the-meter energy solutions are now emerging as a strategic response to the capacity shortfall. For Bloom CEO KR Sridhar, AI infrastructure must be built "like a factory, fast and at scale." Brookfield and Nvidia share this vision: their priority is to accelerate the commissioning of autonomous data centers, capable of operating without relying on the traditional grid, in order to support the global rise of artificial intelligence.