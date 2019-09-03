blu : Aims to Communicate to Adult Smokers About What Matters in New myblu : Campaign

E-cigarette leader puts listening to their consumers at the heart of new marketing efforts

blu, a leader in the electronic cigarette industry, today announced a new national advertising campaign focused on myblu and adult consumer choice. The campaign is based on findings from talking to adult smokers who are looking for an alternative to traditional cigarettes: they need reassurance that a vaping product will provide them with the satisfying experience they seek.

Since its launch in 2009, blu has prided itself on leading the industry by acting as the voice of adult smokers and providing high quality vaping products. The myblu product line continues this tradition, providing adult smokers with a satisfying alternative to traditional cigarettes. myblu is a compact, pre-filled pod-based vaping device, crafted to be an alternative for adult smokers. It offers the convenience of all-day use on a single battery charge and a wide range of flavor and nicotine options, making it a personalized choice for smokers who want a satisfying alternative to traditional cigarettes.

“We have spent 10 years championing the needs of adult smokers, listening to their point of view and responding to their needs,” said Antoine Blonde, General Manager Fontem US Inc. “Our consumers tell us they want a simple and satisfying alternative to traditional cigarettes. Our new campaign aims to help existing adult smokers understand that they now have a choice about how they consume nicotine, and that myblu delivers an experience that really satisfies.”

The myblu campaign aims to respond to adult smokers' needs with clear information and easy-to-understand benefits. The advertisement placements, which explain the convenience and satisfaction possible through using myblu, have been carefully selected to reach adult smokers across the country by employing a strategic mix of national out-of-home, broadcast and radio spend. Elements of the campaign are already in market and will continue to evolve in the weeks ahead.

About blu

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009 – long before ‘vaping’ was a word in the Oxford dictionary. blu's top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in retail locations across the USA. The brand is distributed by Fontem US, Inc., a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with headquarters in Charlotte. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit www.blu.com/en/US.

