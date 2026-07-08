Blue Origin is preparing a $10bn fundraising round
Jeff Bezos' space company is about to welcome outside investors for the first time. The deal, which would value Blue Origin at $130bn, comes amid intense interest in the space sector following SpaceX's record-breaking stock market debut.
Blue Origin plans to raise about $10bn in a first funding round from outside investors, according to CNBC. Jeff Bezos himself is expected to contribute $2bn, while hedge fund Coatue Management would invest about $4bn. The remaining $4bn is expected to come from several major investors, who are said to be showing strong interest in the deal.
The fundraising comes just weeks after SpaceX's blockbuster stock market debut, which raised nearly $86bn, including the over-allotment option. Elon Musk's company is now valued at around $2,000bn, underscoring investors' appetite for space and cutting-edge technology companies.
In May, Jeff Bezos told CNBC that Blue Origin was considering opening its capital, while noting that no decision had been made at the time. Since stepping down as Amazon's chief executive in 2021, the founder has devoted an increasing share of his time to developing Blue Origin, founded in 2000, and is now seeking to accelerate its expansion with the backing of new investors.
Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos presently occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for Amazon.com, Inc. Mr. Bezos is also Owner at WP Co. LLC, Advisor at Basecamp LLC and Owner at Nash Holdings LLC.
In his past career he occupied the position of Chairman at The Business Council.
Mr. Bezos received an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.
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