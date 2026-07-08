Jeff Bezos' space company is preparing to bring in external investors for the first time. The deal, which would value Blue Origin at $130bn, comes amid strong interest in the space sector after SpaceX's record IPO.

Blue Origin plans to raise about $10bn in a first funding round from external investors, according to CNBC. Jeff Bezos would personally contribute $2bn, while hedge fund Coatue Management would invest about $4bn. The remaining $4bn is expected to come from several large investors, who are said to be showing a lot of interest in the deal.



The fundraising comes just weeks after SpaceX's blockbuster IPO, which raised nearly $86bn, including the overallotment option. Elon Musk's company is now valued at around $2,000bn, highlighting investors' enthusiasm for space and cutting-edge technology companies.



In May, Bezos told CNBC that Blue Origin was considering opening up its capital, while noting that no decision had been made at the time. Since stepping down as Amazon's chief executive in 2021, the group's founder has devoted a growing share of his time to developing Blue Origin, founded in 2000, and is now looking to accelerate its expansion with the backing of new investors.