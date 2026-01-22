Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, has announced the launch of TeraWave, an ambitious satellite constellation designed to deliver high-speed Internet access to businesses, data centres and governments. Deployment of the network is set to begin in late 2027, with a target of 5,408 satellites placed in low and medium Earth orbit, at altitudes ranging from 160 to 34,000 kilometres. According to Blue Origin, the service could reach speeds of up to 6 terabits per second, positioning TeraWave as a direct rival to Starlink (SpaceX) and Leo (Amazon).



The satellite Internet market is already dominated by Starlink, which has over 9,000 satellites in service and claims nearly 9 million users. Amazon has recently doubled down on its ambitions with the rebranding of its Kuiper project as Leo and the phased rollout of its own constellation of 3,236 satellites. Several Leo launches have already been carried out, some with help from Blue Origin, highlighting the continuing technological ties between the two Bezos-founded entities.



The new project is part of Blue Origin's strategy to expand beyond tourist and scientific suborbital flights. In January, the company successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, despite a failure to recover the first stage. Now led by Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive, Blue Origin aims to become a central player in space telecommunications. Jeff Bezos says TeraWave could one day make Blue Origin the most important company of his career, though that vision is a long-term one.