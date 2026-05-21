Ralph Lauren posted adjusted EPS of $2.80, compared to the $2.54 expected by analysts, on revenue of $1.98bn, versus a consensus of $1.85bn. Constant-currency revenue rose 12.1%. Its adjusted operating margin came in at 11%, slightly above the 10.8% anticipated.

Management expects the group's operating margin to expand by 80bp to 120bp in Q1 and by 40 bp to 60 bp for the full fiscal year on a constant-currency basis.

The board of directors approved a 10% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1 per share.