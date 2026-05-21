Ralph Lauren posted adjusted EPS of $2.80, compared to the $2.54 expected by analysts, on revenue of $1.98bn, versus a consensus of $1.85bn. Constant-currency revenue rose 12.1%. Its adjusted operating margin came in at 11%, slightly above the 10.8% anticipated.
Management expects the group's operating margin to expand by 80bp to 120bp in Q1 and by 40 bp to 60 bp for the full fiscal year on a constant-currency basis.
The board of directors approved a 10% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1 per share.
Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories include casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and more. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City, RL Restaurant located in Chicago, and others.
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