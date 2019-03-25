bluebird bio Statement on European Regulatory Status of LentiGlobin™

A third party press release was issued today stating that the EMA
(European Medicines Agency) issued an approval for the conditional
Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for LentiGlobin™, bluebird
bio’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of transfusion
dependent β-thalassemia (TDT). LentiGlobin for TDT is scheduled to be
reviewed as part of the CHMP (Committee on Human Medicinal Products)
meeting from March 25 – 28, however no opinion has been issued by the
CHMP. If the CHMP’s opinion is issued it would then be reviewed by the
European Commission (EC), which has the authority to grant approval for
the use of LentiGlobin in the EU.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From
our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene therapies for
severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing
potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live
their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt
the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so
that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.
bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting
our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders by
researching cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease,
transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma using three
gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and
(megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.
bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and
Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations for the
development, regulatory approval, and commercialization for the
LentiGlobin™ in TDT to treat transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia, and
the potential implications of clinical data for patients. Any
forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and
adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: the risk that our MAA submitted for LentiGlobin may not be approved
by the European Commission when expected, or at all; the risk that the
efficacy and safety results from our prior and ongoing clinical trials
of LentiGlobin will not continue or be repeated in our ongoing or
planned clinical trials of LentiGlobin; the risk that the current or
planned clinical trials of LentiGlobin will be insufficient to support
regulatory submissions or marketing approval in the US and EU; the risk
that the production of HbAT87Q may not be
sustained over extended periods of time; and the risk that we may not
secure adequate pricing or reimbursement to support continued
development or commercialization of LentiGlobin following regulatory
approval. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other
important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section
entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as
discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of
the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this
information unless required by law.
