bluechiip : June 2019 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Bluechiip Limited (Bluechiip or the Company) (ASX: BCT) today released its quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Business highlights

Scaling activities progressed well as the company continued to meet customer orders.

Continued to pursue partnerships from the pipeline of developer kits and agreements in market.

Cash balance stands at $3.877m as at 30 June 2019 with no borrowings.

Additional information

The recorded net sales revenue of $517k and sales receipts of $52k for the quarter, both are attributable to the sales of readers, chips software and services.

The $187k received from the Australian Government for the 2017/2018 R&D Tax Incentive was subsequent to the approval of overseas advance finding by the Department of Innovation and Science Australia in March 2019.

Net operating cash outflow for the June 2019 quarter was $1,282,907, up from $491,028 for March 2019 quarter (the March quarter included the receipt of R&D Tax Incentive of $790k).

Outlook

The Company remains focused on:

Rapidly scaling production of chips and readers to meet the purchase orders received from customers.

Increasing research on chips production yield with the aim of achieving economies of scale and lowering production costs.

Developing the pipeline of OEM partners, particularly in the US market, to advance negotiations and secure new license agreements for Bluechiip's technology.

Conducting research and development to meet our current and potential OEM partners' requirements, arising from the sales of developer kits in previous quarters. The developer kits enable potential OEM partners to integrate Bluechiip's technology into their own products.

Progressing work on further patents to add to our existing 25 confirmed patents.

Bluechiip Managing Director Andrew McLellan commented:

'We are pleased with the continued growth trajectory of the company. The increase in sales revenue is a direct result of our focus on sales, client service and upscaling of production to meet demand. We continue to aggressively pursue partnerships and work diligently to convert Development and Supply Agreements from the pipeline of 32 developer kits and agreements with potential partners in North America, Europe and Asia.'

About Bluechiip Limited

Bluechiip has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries. The bluechiip® tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip® tag can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip® tag can either be embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. The bluechiip® reader can easily track and record the identity and temperature of the tag and associated samples.

bluechiip® technology represents a generational change from current methods. Labels (hand-written and pre-printed) and barcodes (linear and 2D) require a line-of-sight-optical scan which is interfered by frost and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), do not survive and operate in extreme conditions unlike bluechiip® technology.

bluechiip® technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip® offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens.

bluechiip® technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Further information is available at www.bluechiip.com