Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

bluechiip : Woman gave birth 2 other people's children after an IVF mix-up in a California Clinic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 09:05am BST

The piece of news of an IVF mix-up has made it around the world. A Woman unwittingly received 2 eggs from 2 different donors and needs to return newborns to their biologic parents.

'According to the lawsuit, the couple do not know what happened to their own two embryos, which they believe 'were never thawed and/or lost or destroyed by Defendants. Attorneys acting on behalf of the couple have filed a complaint and demand for jury trial on 16 counts - including medical malpractice, negligence, reckless and wanton misconduct and deceit and fraudulent concealment' Extracted from The Guardian online article from Miranda Bryant on 9th of July 2019

Other sources:

News.com.au https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/couple-opens-up-about-heartbreaking-ivf-mixup/news-story/4c0b8cd0707d31f0e42099803e3def3e

BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-48908133

Disclaimer

bluechiip Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 08:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aSignificantly oversubscribed rights issue in Scandion Oncology
AQ
04:35aECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Ring Ring
PU
04:35aEUROMICRON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:34aINPEX : Indonesia approves Inpex's plan for $20 billion Masela LNG project
RE
04:33aThomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
RE
04:32aIEA sees oil market oversupplied in 2019 on U.S. production
RE
04:31aKCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
04:31aAVZ MINERALS : Vesting and Lapsing of Performance Rights
PU
04:31aSKANSKA : signs additional contract for corporate office improvements in western USA for USD 51.1 M, about SEK 481 M
AQ
04:31aGGPOKER : Official Sponsor of the Triton Million, Biggest Buy-In Poker Tournament
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About