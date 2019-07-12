bluechiip : Woman gave birth 2 other people's children after an IVF mix-up in a California Clinic

The piece of news of an IVF mix-up has made it around the world. A Woman unwittingly received 2 eggs from 2 different donors and needs to return newborns to their biologic parents.

'According to the lawsuit, the couple do not know what happened to their own two embryos, which they believe 'were never thawed and/or lost or destroyed by Defendants. Attorneys acting on behalf of the couple have filed a complaint and demand for jury trial on 16 counts - including medical malpractice, negligence, reckless and wanton misconduct and deceit and fraudulent concealment' Extracted from The Guardian online article from Miranda Bryant on 9th of July 2019

Other sources:

News.com.au https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/couple-opens-up-about-heartbreaking-ivf-mixup/news-story/4c0b8cd0707d31f0e42099803e3def3e

BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-48908133