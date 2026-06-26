Bluelinea cuts its capital ahead of a future fundraising

The silver economy specialist said it has carried out a reduction in its share capital by lowering the par value of its shares, in line with the mandate granted by the general meeting on June 24.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The management board lowered the par value of the shares from €0.20 to €0.01. As a result, share capital falls from €3.68m to €184,210.12, while still consisting of 18,421,012 shares.



This transaction, prompted by prior losses, is intended to pave the way for a future capital increase. That move is expected to repay a €1.5m shareholder loan granted by APICIL Group, the controlling shareholder with 81% of the capital, to cover the company's financing needs.



Bluelinea will publish its first-half 2026 revenue on July 9, before the market opens.