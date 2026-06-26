The management board lowered the par value of the shares from €0.20 to €0.01. As a result, share capital falls from €3.68m to €184,210.12, while still consisting of 18,421,012 shares.
This transaction, prompted by prior losses, is intended to pave the way for a future capital increase. That move is expected to repay a €1.5m shareholder loan granted by APICIL Group, the controlling shareholder with 81% of the capital, to cover the company's financing needs.
Bluelinea will publish its first-half 2026 revenue on July 9, before the market opens.
Bluelinea cuts its capital ahead of a future fundraising
The silver economy specialist said it has carried out a reduction in its share capital by lowering the par value of its shares, in line with the mandate granted by the general meeting on June 24.
Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:07 am EDT
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