The management board lowered the par value of the shares from €0.20 to €0.01. As a result, share capital falls from €3.68m to €184,210.12, while still consisting of 18,421,012 shares.

This transaction, prompted by prior losses, is intended to pave the way for a future capital increase. That move is expected to repay a €1.5m shareholder loan granted by APICIL Group, the controlling shareholder with 81% of the capital, to cover the company's financing needs.

Bluelinea will publish its first-half 2026 revenue on July 9, before the market opens.