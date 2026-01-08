Bluelinea Reports Annual Growth

The silver economy specialist announced a 9% increase in 2025 revenue, reaching €10.27 million.

Published on 01/08/2026

This growth is primarily attributed to the Serenea activity in Establishments, which posted a 30% surge and offset the decline (-3%) in the Senior & Home segment centered around the "Help" platform.



To regain growth momentum amid persistent competition, Bluelinea is simultaneously working on optimizing its direct sales (overhauling its website and improving its search engine ranking) and indirect sales (hiring two new sales representatives), while also exploring potential commercial synergies with the APICIL Group.



Bluelinea recently strengthened its Management Board with the appointment of David Guyard as president and two new members: Mireille Fassler (Director of Organization and Internal Resources) and Stéphane Coppi (Chief Administrative and Financial Officer).