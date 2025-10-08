BMW AG announces a downward revision of its forecasts for FY 2025, due to weaker-than-expected demand in the Chinese market. The group now anticipates an automotive EBIT margin of between 5% and 6%, compared with an initial target of 5% to 7%.



Return on capital employed (RoCE) in the automotive division is now expected to between 8% and 10% (compared with 9% to 13% previously), while the group's pre-tax profit is expected to decline slightly from 2024.



The expected customs duty refunds from the US and German authorities, amounting to several hundred million euros, will now be recognized in 2026. As a result, free cash flow for the automotive segment is expected to exceed €2.5bn, compared to over €5bn previously.



The group is maintaining a dividend payout ratio of between 30% and 40% of net income and is continuing its share buyback program. Full quarterly results will be published on November 5, 2025.