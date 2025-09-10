BMW and E.ON announce the launch of the first commercial Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) offering for private customers in Germany. Thanks to bidirectional charging, the BMW iX3 can feed power back into the grid via the Wallbox Professional, enabling customers to reduce their mobility costs.



An annual bonus of up to €720 is offered, equivalent to 14,000 km traveled without charging costs.



Marc Spieker, E.ON's Chief Commercial Officer, emphasizes that this solution combines convenience with economic benefits. Joachim Post, member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for development, refers to the creation of "new sources of income for customers."



The technology will be gradually extended to other models and integrated into a comprehensive energy platform including photovoltaics, heat pumps, and connected home solutions.



















