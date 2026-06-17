BMW has halved its automotive margin target for 2026. The Munich-based automaker, long the most consistent of the German Big Three, is now targeting a margin between 1% and 3%, down from the previous 4% to 6% range. This profit warning, which it issued on Tuesday evening, carries significant weight as BMW had been seeking to reassure investors regarding the credibility of its long-term strategy.

Margins are not the only metric that are down. Deliveries, previously expected to remain stable, are now projected to decline slightly over the year. Pre-tax profit, which just weeks ago was expected to decline by a "moderate" amount, is now expected to drop "significantly." Return on capital employed has plummeted from a range of 6%-10% to 1%-5%. AlphaValue estimates the shortfall in operating profit at nearly €3bn from its initial expectations. Furthermore, the group warned that earnings and free cash flow will decline sharply in Q2. The stock fell 6.3% following the announcement on the US OTC Markets, bringing its 2026 fall to over 30%.

China as the Primary Culprit

The root of the problem is well-known: China. The market there is deteriorating faster than anticipated, particularly in the internal combustion engine segment. This shift led the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) to revise its 2026 registration forecast from stable at the end of 2025 to a decline of approximately 14%. Price wars are intensifying across the board. Chinese manufacturers, grappling with overcapacity estimated between 30% and 50%, are ramping up exports to the rest of Asia, followed by Europe, South America and Africa, which sustains downward pressure on prices. Sales growth in Europe and the United States is no longer sufficient to offset these headwinds.

According to AlphaValue, the outlook is structural: it is becoming unlikely that Western automakers will regain significant market share in China, including Volkswagen, despite a product lineup that is tailored for the local market. Consequently, the country may no longer serve its historical role as a profit driver for foreign brands. Conflict in the Middle East adds a more limited impact, partially absorbed by cost hedging, although it remains a drag on consumer sentiment. According to Morgan Stanley, the repercussions have exceeded the group's initial assumptions.

One point deserves particular attention. Out of the €3bn shortfall, 2/3 is attributed to the Chinese market and pricing pressure in Asia. The remaining 1/3 stems from restructuring measures targeting operations in Europe. BMW is responding to the Asian shock by revising its continental cost base, which is deemed excessive for contracting volumes. While these charges will not impact cash flow in 2026, they highlight a fundamental truth: production costs in Europe remain a structural handicap.

A Signal for the Entire Sector

The fate of BMW, which has the funds to absorb the shock, is however less significant than what it signals for its peers. Morgan Stanley and RBC anticipate a contagion effect: Mercedes (down 4.4% yesterday evening in the US) and Volkswagen (down 1.3%), which share similar exposure to China, could issue similar warnings ahead of their quarterly results. Since the cause is macroeconomic, it applies to the entire industry.

This year, BMW is already significantly underperforming the European automotive sector

A survey by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) confirms the downstream impact. In a mid-May survey of 116 suppliers, pessimists now outnumber optimists, a reversal from the start of the year. Two-thirds of respondents are postponing, relocating, or canceling planned investments in Germany, primarily in favor of Asia. Over half are reducing their workforce in Germany, while only 3% are hiring, the lowest level ever recorded by the federation. The transition to electric vehicles could ultimately cost the sector 225,000 jobs.

BMW's warning is not a mere bump in the road. It acknowledges two established realities: a China that has become an exporter of deflation rather than a provider of margins, and a European industrial base whose costs are no longer competitive in the global market. The operational discipline for which the automaker is renowned is no longer enough to compensate for either.