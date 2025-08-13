The BMW Group has announced an investment of over €30m to expand the paint shop at its Dingolfing plant in Germany.



Work will begin in September 2025 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2027.



The new 2,000 m2 center on two levels will increase special and customized finishing capacities, combining automated processes and manual touch-ups.



Christoph Schröder, plant manager, emphasizes that this project responds to growing demand for customization and is a growth driver.



The new facility will reduce processing times by 25% and lower costs per body, with electric drying ovens powered by power-to-heat technology.