The BMW Group has announced an 8.8% increase in deliveries in Q3 2025, driven by strong demand in Europe (+9.3%) and the Americas (+24.4%). Over the period, the group delivered 588,300 vehicles, with an 8% increase in electrified vehicles (i.e., electric and plug-in hybrids) to 151,282 units. Sales of 100% electric vehicles remained steady at 102,864 units (-0.6%).



The BMW brand grew by 5.7% to 514,620 units, MINI recorded a notable increase of 37.5% to 72,376 vehicles, and Rolls-Royce grew by 13.3%.

BMW M GmbH also had a solid quarter with an 11% increase to 52,220 vehicles delivered. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad increased its deliveries by 5.7% to 53,247 units.



In the first nine months of the year, total sales reached 1.8 million vehicles (+2.4%).



"The momentum we are seeing in Europe, America and at MINI is particularly encouraging," management said.