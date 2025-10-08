Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on BMW Group shares, following a profit warning issued by the German car manufacturer, with a target price lowered from €80 to €78, reflecting its reduced estimates.



The broker points out that BMW has revised its 2025 targets downward, citing the deteriorating environment in China and customs duties, and believes that "the continuing structural deterioration calls for caution."



Oddo BHF is therefore adjusting its scenario for the group with a slight decline in EBIT (-4%, -5% compared to the pre-publication consensus) and a much more significant revision of its FCF (-46%), partially offset in 2026 (+€850m expected).



This continued erosion of fundamental activity, particularly in China, still prompts us to be cautious, even though BMW still seems to us to be better positioned than some of its peers (MBG, Porsche), the analyst says.