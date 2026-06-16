BMW revises 2026 outlook as China and Middle East headwinds mount

BMW announced Tuesday evening that it has lowered its automotive operating margin forecast for the year, citing intensifying competition in China and the impact of the crisis in the Middle East, two factors significantly weighing on its business operations.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:20 pm EDT - Modified on 06/16/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Munich-based automaker indicates it now expects to generate an automotive margin between 1% and 3% this year, down from its previous guidance of 4% to 6%.



Vehicle deliveries are now projected to see a slight decline compared to the previous fiscal year, rather than remaining at the same level.



Pre-tax profit is now forecast to see a "significant" decline for 2026, whereas the previous estimate anticipated only a "moderate" retreat.



Difficulties worsen in China, Middle East also weighs on results



In a statement, the German group justified this downward revision by citing a further deterioration in the Chinese market, particularly regarding internal combustion engine vehicles. This trend has prompted the Chinese industry association to once again lower its forecasts for the full fiscal year.



These negative developments in China and the broader Asia-Pacific region will not be offset by sales growth in Europe and the United States, the company emphasized.



At the same time, the conflict in the Middle East is impacting the balance sheet, BMW explained, not only by increasing production costs but also by dampening consumer sentiment.



As a result, the manufacturer says it expects a "significant" drop in earnings and free cash flow (FCF) for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.