BMW shares rose on Friday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with RBC believing that the German carmaker should benefit from its strong presence in the US to limit the impact of new US tariffs.



While Mercedes and Porsche are heavily exposed to potential customs surcharges due to their significant sales in China and the US, BMW manufactures and exports many cars from the US to Europe, which means that tariffs between the US, China, and Europe should affect it less, explains the Canadian broker.



For the record, the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is now BMW's largest production site in the world, with a capacity of around 1,500 vehicles per day, which are then shipped to more than 115 countries, including China, Germany, South Korea, Canada, and the UK.



In a study released this morning, RBC said it was raising its target price for the stock from €84 to €87, while maintaining its Neutral rating.



At 2:15 p.m., the stock was up 0.5%, compared with a gain of just 0.1% for the DAX at the same time and in line with the +0.5% for the STOXX European automotive sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts.