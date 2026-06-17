BMW Slashes Targets as Margins Come Under Fire

BMW recorded the sharpest decline on the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, falling 6.23% to €63.66, following a fresh profit warning. The stock dragged other automakers down in its wake, with Mercedes-Benz Group, Volkswagen, and Stellantis posting losses between 2% and 4%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Tuesday evening, the Bavarian automaker adjusted its financial forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year. To justify the move, BMW highlighted "evolving environmental conditions weighing on the company's operating results, as well as a one-time effect resulting from the intensification and acceleration of structural and efficiency measures."



Regarding the "evolving environment," the group detailed that the deterioration of the Chinese market accelerated in the second quarter, particularly for non-electric vehicles. Notably, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has repeatedly revised its market forecasts downward for the full year. This situation has led to intensified competition in China and across all Asia-Pacific regions. The decline in sales in the Middle Kingdom was not offset by positive trends in Europe and the United States. The other reason cited by the group is the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, which has exceeded the company's initial assumptions. Energy prices remain high, weighing on cost structures, while instability affects consumer sentiment in markets worldwide.



The German firm explained that these factors will contribute to a significant decline in profit and free cash flow in the second quarter. Simultaneously, BMW will intensify and accelerate its ongoing cost-reduction initiatives through additional structural and efficiency measures. These measures will have a significant non-recurring impact on second-half results.



New Targets



Consequently, the group has revised several of its forecasts downward and now expects automotive segment deliveries to be slightly lower than the previous year, whereas they were previously expected to remain stable. The EBIT margin for this same segment is now projected to be within a range of 1% to 3%, down from the previous 4% to 6%. ROCE for the automotive segment, which was forecasted between 6% and 10%, is now expected to land between 1% and 5%. Finally, group profit before tax is expected to decrease significantly, compared to the moderate decline previously anticipated.



Analyst Perspectives



Commenting on these figures, Jefferies explained that "many investors seemed to expect a profit warning due to persistent weakness in the Chinese market affecting absolute EBIT, but not a margin reset of this magnitude."



The sentiment is shared by DZ Bank, which noted that "the management board surprises with a heavy adjustment to the outlook."



Oddo BHF echoed this view, stating: "while the risk of a warning had increased in recent weeks given the deteriorating dynamics in China, the scale of it exceeds all expectations. BMW is now reaching margin levels near break-even, and we cannot say with any certainty that we have reached a bottom." Analysts added that it is particularly worrying that the bulk of the revision stems from China, reinforcing the structural nature of the degradation. The broker also warned that this warning is naturally likely to spark speculation regarding its peers.



Jefferies and Oddo BHF maintain Hold and Neutral ratings, respectively, but price targets were lowered from €92 to €70 and from €75 to €60. For its part, DZ Bank remains at Buy on the stock, though its price target was also revised downward from €94 to €75.