BMW shares fell 7% in Frankfurt, heavily penalized in the wake of a profit warning issued by the luxury carmaker, highlighting the deterioration of the environment in China and customs duties.



The German group now anticipates an automotive EBIT margin of between 5% and 6%, compared with an initial target of 5% to 7%, and a return on capital employed (RoCE) for its automotive business of between 8% and 10% (compared with a previous estimate of 9% to 13%).



Now incorporating customs duty refunds in 2026, BMW estimates that its FCF (free cash flow) for the automotive segment should be more than €2.5bn in 2025, compared with more than €5bn previously expected.



In its wake, Oddo BHF is therefore adjusting its 2025 scenario with a slight decline in EBIT (-4%, -5% compared to the pre-publication consensus) and a much more significant revision of its FCF (-46%), partially offset in 2026.



The continued erosion of fundamental business, particularly in China, still prompts us to be cautious, even though BMW still seems to us to be better positioned than some of its peers (MBG, Porsche), the analyst says.