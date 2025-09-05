On Friday, BMW unveiled the iX3, its new-generation 100% electric SUV based on the 'Neue Klasse' platform, which is set to mark a key milestone in the German manufacturer's transition to electric mobility.



The vehicle, previewed at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, will go into series production at the end of 2025 at the group's new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, featuring a new cylindrical cell battery, 800-volt architecture, and electric all-wheel drive with two motors.



BMW promises a maximum charging power of 400 kW and a bidirectional charging function, allowing the vehicle to supply power to the grid or external devices.



The iX3 will also be a "software-defined vehicle," meaning it will be designed entirely around software, incorporating four control units dedicated to driving, automation, infotainment, and comfort functions.



Following the European version, a specific version for China will be produced in Shenyang from summer 2026 to meet local expectations.



Orders for the French market will open on September 5, 2025, with sales scheduled to begin on March 7, 2026.



Prices will range from €71,950 to €78,250, but BMW will offer a long-term financing plan over 48 months and 40,000 km, starting at €740 per month with no down payment.



As a reminder, the 'Neue Klasse' platform is set to be used in a total of 40 new models or variants by 2027.