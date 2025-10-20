BNP Paribas shares fell 7.5% to EUR69 on the Paris Stock Exchange on Monday morning, probably after being caught up in the verdict of a US court concerning its involvement in the genocide in Sudan. This case could have a ripple effect, even though the bank believes it has strong arguments to appeal against this.

At the end of last week, a US jury found that the French bank had helped the Sudanese government commit genocide by providing banking services in violation of US sanctions. The federal jury in Manhattan ordered BNP Paribas to pay a total of $20.5m to three Sudanese plaintiffs who testified about human rights violations committed under the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Reuters reports that lawyers for the three plaintiffs, who now reside in the US, said that the verdict paves the way for more than 20,000 refugees in the US to claim billions of dollars in damages from the French bank.

A spokesperson for the bank said that "BNP Paribas believes that this result is clearly wrong and that there are very strong grounds for appealing the verdict, which is based on a misinterpretation of applicable Swiss law and ignores important evidence that the bank was unable to present."

"The amount of this verdict significantly increases the risk of litigation for BNP in this case... If further compensation is awarded to the remaining plaintiffs, the amount of compensation payable by BNP could be higher," AlphaValue analyst Sylvain Perret said.

A precedent in the United States

The ruling comes in the context of a class action lawsuit filed by US residents who fled the non-Arab indigenous black communities of South Sudan, Darfur, and the Nuba Mountains in central Sudan. The US government recognized the Sudanese conflict as genocide in 2004.

This case brings to mind another, dating back to 2014. At the time, the French bank agreed to plead guilty and pay a huge fine of $8.97bn to settle US charges that it had transferred billions of dollars on behalf of Sudanese, Iranian, and Cuban entities subject to economic sanctions.

Extraterritoriality of US law

In the 2014 case, the French bank was prosecuted in the US because certain transactions had been carried out in dollars. However, all transactions in US currency pass through the US banking system at some point. This simple passage is enough to give US courts jurisdiction. In practice, this means that Washington can prosecute any foreign institution using the dollar, even if the alleged offenses took place thousands of miles away. This is known as the extraterritoriality of US law: a principle that lets the US impose its sanctions and standards on the rest of the world via its currency.