AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on BNP Paribas from 'Buy' to 'Add' to reflect the increased political and economic risks in France in the short and medium term. Its 6-month TP has been lowered to €86.2 from €101 previously.
According to the broker, the political crisis in France increases refinancing risks and justifies a revision of the stock's beta due to a "total drift" in the budgetary trajectory and public debt.
It emphasizes that this situation could weigh on French banks through "lower volumes, poorer margins, and lower asset quality," which are now factored into long-term assumptions.
BNP Paribas: AlphaValue downgrades stock, lowering target price
Published on 10/07/2025 at 06:49 am EDT
