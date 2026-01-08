On Thursday the French bank said that it has been granted permission to pursue its appeal of the Sudan litigation ruling, after being found guilty at first instance following the verdict last October.

In a statement, the banking group said it welcomed the court's decision to certify the October verdict, which will allow it to pursue proceedings, as planned, by filing an appeal.



The French lender, which believes the jury's verdict is "fundamentally wrong” on both the facts and the law, said that on appeal it intends to demonstrate that the legal rules applied during the trial are based on an inaccurate interpretation of Swiss law, and that a full and impartial review of the facts requires the claims to be dismissed.



BNP Paribas notably said that the October verdict is specific to the three plaintiffs concerned and should not have broader implications, adding that any attempt to extrapolate or speculate would necessarily be incorrect.



The group - which says it is fully prepared for its appeal - adds that it is confident in the strength of its arguments and that the October verdict will be overturned on appeal.



20,000 plaintiffs



Last October, a New York jury ordered the group to pay over €20.7m in damages to three Sudanese refugees in the United States, who filed suit in 2016, alleging that BNP Paribas, through its business dealings, helped keep in place the regime of the former dictator who led Sudan.



The stock fell sharply after the verdict, as investors extrapolated the potential overall risk linked to the litigation, since over 20,000 potential plaintiffs

have reportedly already been identified, which - based on an average compensation amount of around $7m per plaintiff - would imply very high damages, running into several billion dollars.



The shares were up over 2% this morning, the biggest winner on the CAC 40 index, with investors hoping that the verdict would be overturned on appeal.