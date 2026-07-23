While it saw its cost of risk rise to €949m, or 39 basis points of outstandings, the banking group posted a sharp 14.1% increase in pre-tax income, to €6,105m, driven in particular by double-digit revenue growth.
Net banking income (NBI) rose 12% to €14,091m, with gains of 4.8% in Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (CPBS), 12.7% in Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) and 27.3% in Investment & Protection Services (IPS), the division that benefited from the integration of AXA IM.
With operating expenses up only 10.4% to €7,986m, BNP Paribas' revenue growth was accompanied by positive operating leverage (+1.6 points) and an improvement in its cost-to-income ratio to 56.7% (-0.8 points year on year).
'The group is delivering strong results, thanks to momentum in its businesses, the strength of its diversified model, the acceleration of its transformation, particularly in AI, and the commitment of its teams,' comments Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, CEO.
The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 13.0% as of June 30, 2026, up 20 basis points from March 31, 2026 and well above SREP requirements (10.43%). The group has therefore already reached its 13% CET1 ratio target set for 2027.
BNP Paribas confirms its targets through 2028, namely group share net profit growth above 10% per year over 2025-2028, a ROTE expected at 12% in 2026 and above 13% in 2028, and a cost-to-income ratio of around 60% in 2026, then below 56% in 2028.
BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (50.8%): retail banking activity in France (24.2% of NBP), in Belgium (14%), and Italy (10.1%). The remainder of the NBP (51.7%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing);
- finance and investment banking (36.1%): consulting and capital market activities (83.2% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (16.8%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.);
- institutional and private management and insurance (13.1%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities).
At the end of 2025, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,075.6 billion in current deposits and EUR 897.3 billion in current loans.
Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (80.8%), America (10.8%) and Asia/Pacific (8.4%).
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