BNP Paribas boosts net profit by a third in the second quarter

BNP Paribas reports group share net profit of €4,345m for the second quarter of 2026, up 33.4% year on year, implying a ROTE (return on tangible equity) of 13.3%.

While it saw its cost of risk rise to €949m, or 39 basis points of outstandings, the banking group posted a sharp 14.1% increase in pre-tax income, to €6,105m, driven in particular by double-digit revenue growth.



Net banking income (NBI) rose 12% to €14,091m, with gains of 4.8% in Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (CPBS), 12.7% in Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) and 27.3% in Investment & Protection Services (IPS), the division that benefited from the integration of AXA IM.



With operating expenses up only 10.4% to €7,986m, BNP Paribas' revenue growth was accompanied by positive operating leverage (+1.6 points) and an improvement in its cost-to-income ratio to 56.7% (-0.8 points year on year).



'The group is delivering strong results, thanks to momentum in its businesses, the strength of its diversified model, the acceleration of its transformation, particularly in AI, and the commitment of its teams,' comments Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, CEO.



The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 13.0% as of June 30, 2026, up 20 basis points from March 31, 2026 and well above SREP requirements (10.43%). The group has therefore already reached its 13% CET1 ratio target set for 2027.



BNP Paribas confirms its targets through 2028, namely group share net profit growth above 10% per year over 2025-2028, a ROTE expected at 12% in 2026 and above 13% in 2028, and a cost-to-income ratio of around 60% in 2026, then below 56% in 2028.