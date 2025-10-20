BNP Paribas has issued a statement regarding its conviction in the US: following this conviction, BNP Paribas has clearly expressed its firm intention to appeal. NB: cp -7.4%.



It firmly believes that this verdict should be overturned on appeal.



Once again, BNP Paribas reaffirms that this result is clearly erroneous and ignores important evidence that the bank was not allowed to present, management emphasized.



BNP Paribas intends to pursue all possible avenues of appeal to challenge this judgment.



Any attempt at extrapolation is necessarily erroneous, as is any speculation about a possible settlement. The Bank considers that it is under no pressure to reach a settlement in this case, it adds.