BNP Paribas Falls Below 5% in Vallourec

BNP Paribas told the AMF that it crossed below, on July 3, through the companies it controls, the 5% thresholds of Vallourec's share capital and voting rights, and that it indirectly holds 3.73% of the share capital and 3.75% of the voting rights of the seamless tube maker.



The banking group said that the threshold crossing results from an off-market sale of Vallourec shares. On this occasion, BNP Paribas Financial Markets Paris individually also crossed below the same thresholds.