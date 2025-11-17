BNP Paribas shares posted one of the steepest declines on the CAC 40 on Monday during early trading, weighed down by a downgrade from Deutsche Bank, which shifted its recommendation from 'buy' to 'hold'.

As of around 10:15 a.m., shares in France's largest banking group were down 0.5%, while the CAC 40 index slipped by about 0.1% over the same period.

In a note released this morning, Deutsche Bank analysts voiced concerns over the consequences of ongoing litigation in Sudan, a case they say casts a shadow over the bank's stock performance.

According to their calculations, the affair has already wiped out approximately eight billion euros in market capitalization over the past four weeks, leading to a 16% underperformance of BNP Paribas shares compared to the wider European banking sector.

Deutsche Bank acknowledges that BNP Paribas's fundamentals remain solid, but believes that the scale of legal uncertainty now overshadows the investment case, due to a 'distant' timeline for any potential resolution and 'unpredictable' financial consequences.

Based on their estimates, a one-billion-euro fine would reduce the group's 'CET1' capital ratio by about 13 basis points. They also note that BNP Paribas's capital buffer is already limited compared to some peers.

In its report, Deutsche Bank maintains that the bank's target for a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 12% in 2026 and 13% in 2028 remains credible, but only if the anticipated legal risks do not materialize.

Accordingly, Deutsche Bank has lowered its price target for the stock from EUR91 to EUR78.