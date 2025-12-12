BNP Paribas has confirmed entering exclusive negotiations with Holmarcom, a partner and shareholder of BMCI for the past 30 years, regarding a potential sale of its 67% stake in its Moroccan subsidiary BMCI.

"These discussions are at a preliminary stage. BNP Paribas will communicate in due course should a project materialize, in accordance with applicable regulations," the banking group stated.

BNP Paribas further noted that, should the transaction be finalized in 2026, the positive impact on its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio at the completion date would be approximately +15 basis points.