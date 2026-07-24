BNP Paribas in the green on analyst comments

BNP Paribas is up 1.4% at around 105.2 EUR, supported by a number of analyst shops revisiting the name a day after the banking group's quarterly results, including BofA Securities, which reiterates its buy rating with a new price target of 130 EUR.

In its research note, the US broker sees a positive inflection in earnings, with average annual EPS growth above 15%, as well as revenue growth of more than 5%, a cost-to-income ratio below 52% and disciplined capital allocation.



BofA Securities also points to expected payout rates above 70% in 2026, then above 75% from 2028, implying a 10% to 13% annual yield, among the highest in Europe, as well as a depressed valuation, with a P/E below 7 times.



For its part, Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' opinion on BNP Paribas, one of its preferred names in the sector, with a price target very slightly raised to 117 EUR from 115 EUR to reflect strong operating momentum, notably in commercial banking.



The analyst highlights revenue up sharply by 12% in the second quarter of 2026, as well as operating profit and net profit above consensus by 6% and 3%, respectively, and a CET1 ratio that reached the 13% target as early as last June.



'The group reiterated all its financial targets for 2026 and 2028 and will continue to improve its profitability. It should also increase its level of capital returns to shareholders in the next strategic plan, while the stock remains cheaply valued,' the research desk emphasizes.