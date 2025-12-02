BNP Paribas recorded one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 index (+1.9%) after announcing its entry into a consortium of ten European banks aiming to develop a euro-backed stablecoin. For reference, a stablecoin is a digital asset (crypto-asset) designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reference asset, often a currency such as the euro or the dollar. The goal is to limit the volatility typically associated with traditional cryptocurrencies.

A dedicated entity, Qivalis, has been established in the Netherlands and has initiated an application for an electronic money institution license with the Dutch central bank.

At the current share price, BNP Paribas is trading at a 2025 price-to-earnings ratio of 7, offering a yield close to 7%.