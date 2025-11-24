Following approval from the European Central Bank (ECB), BNP Paribas has announced the launch of its share buyback program for the 2025 financial year, with a maximum amount set at EUR1.15 billion.

A contract has been signed with an investment services provider acting independently, entrusted with an irrevocable instruction to carry out the operation. The buyback will commence this Monday, and all shares acquired under this program will be cancelled.

As a reminder, the banking group had mentioned this operation last Thursday, alongside the announcement of an increase in its target "CET1" capital ratio to 13% by 2027, up from the previous target of 12.5%.

BNP Paribas will provide weekly updates on the progress of the program, which will be carried out within the limits of the authorization granted by the general shareholders' meeting held on May 13.