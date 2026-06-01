BNP Paribas raises profitability targets for its BCEB unit
Ahead of the presentation of its growth strategy for its commercial banking operations in Belgium (BCEB), BNP Paribas has announced an upgrade to BCEB's profitability targets. Pre-tax RONE (Return On Notional Equity) is now expected to reach 22% in 2028 (up from the previous 20%) and 25% in 2030 (up from 23%), compared with 13.6% in 2025.
BCEB's contribution to the French banking group's ROTE (Return On Tangible Equity) trajectory has consequently been revised upward to approximately +0.5% by 2028 (versus approximately +0.3% previously), bolstering BNP Paribas' overall ROTE trajectory, which is expected to exceed 13% in 2028.
According to BNP Paribas, BCEB is at the heart of CPBS's strategic priorities and serves as a key contributor to the group's Eurozone commercial banks (CPBE), holding No. 1 positions across all its core segments: retail, private banking, and corporate banking.
To ensure profitable growth, the bank will consolidate its three leading client franchises by enriching its product offering and strengthening client proximity, while simplifying its operating model and accelerating its digital transformation.
In particular, the deployment of AI will be accelerated. For instance, the frequency of client interactions will be increased, with a target of nearly 7 million interactions via virtual assistants in 2028, compared to 1 million in 2025 (representing a CAGR of over 90% over the 2025-2028 period).
Over the 2025-2028 period, BCEB is targeting a revenue CAGR of +9%, primarily driven by net interest income, and approximately +2% for loans and deposits, with a stable deposit structure.
The unit also anticipates a cost-to-income ratio improvement of approximately 10 percentage points to nearly 59% by 2028, generating an average positive jaws effect of more than +5% per year. The cost of risk is projected at approximately 10 basis points of customer loans on average per year, while RWA (Risk-Weighted Assets) are expected to show a CAGR of less than 1% over the 2025-2028 period, limited to half of the loan growth rate.
BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (50.8%): retail banking activity in France (24.2% of NBP), in Belgium (14%), and Italy (10.1%). The remainder of the NBP (51.7%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing);
- finance and investment banking (36.1%): consulting and capital market activities (83.2% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (16.8%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.);
- institutional and private management and insurance (13.1%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities).
At the end of 2025, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,075.6 billion in current deposits and EUR 897.3 billion in current loans.
Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (80.8%), America (10.8%) and Asia/Pacific (8.4%).
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