On Tuesday, BNP Paribas reported slightly lower-than-expected Q3 earnings, a period marked by AXA IM's first contribution to its accounts, a disappointing performance that did not prevent the banking group from confirming its earnings target for FY 2025.



The net profit of France's leading bank rose 6% to €3.04bn in the past quarter, while the consensus forecast was for a profit of around €3.09bn.



Its net banking income (NBI) rose 5.3% to €12.57bn, thanks to "good operational performance" across its three divisions: corporate and investment banking (CIB), which grew 4.5%; commercial and retail banking (PNBP), which grew by 3.5%, and the insurance, private banking and asset management division (IPS), which jumped 27.5% driven by the integration of AXA IM.



In a press release, the group described the results as "solid" and "in line" with its target of net income in 2025 exceeding €12.2bn.



The second-largest banking market capitalization in the eurozone, after Spain's Santander, emphasizes that the acquisition of AXA IM—which should enable it to create the third-largest European asset manager with more than €1.6 trillion in assets under management—is expected to generate synergies in terms of revenue and costsof €550m before tax by 2029.



Overall, the transaction is expected to contribute more than 50 basis points to the group's return on tangible equity (RoTE) from 2028 onwards.



The good news is that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 12.5% on September 30, 2025, above the consensus of 12.2%.



At 9:30 a.m., BNP shares were down more than 3% on the Paris Stock Exchange, significantly underperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down just 0.2% at the same time.



"We will need to gain more visibility on the implications of the Sudan litigation in order to see a revaluation of the stock," said a London-based trader this morning.



On this point, BNP stated this morning that the recent jury verdict, which awarded damages of more than €20.7 million to three individual plaintiffs, was "fundamentally flawed in both fact and law," and that the court's decision to dismiss the case was "correct."to three individual plaintiffs, was "fundamentally flawed in both fact and law" and should be overturned.



'BNP Paribas is confident in the strength of its legal arguments and that the verdict will be overturned on appeal,' the bank said.





