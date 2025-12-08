Published on 12/08/2025 at 01:27 am EST - Modified on 12/08/2025 at 02:35 am EST

BNP Paribas has announced the signing of a framework agreement with Belgian insurer Ageas, under which the French group will sell, via its Belgian subsidiary BNP Paribas Fortis, its 25% stake in AG Insurance for EUR1.9 billion.

The agreement also formalizes a long-term partnership between BNP Paribas and AG Insurance focused on bancassurance activities in Belgium. This partnership will cover savings, protection, and property insurance.

AG Insurance is also entering into a long-term partnership with BNP Paribas Asset Management for investments in certain asset classes, leveraging the new offering that BNP Paribas AM provides to its insurer and pension fund clients.

Additionally, BNP Paribas Cardif, the insurance subsidiary of BNP Paribas and a 14.9% shareholder in Ageas, will contribute EUR1.1 billion to Ageas's capital at a price of EUR60 per share, which would increase its stake to 22.5%.

The completion of this transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

In 2026, the sale is expected to result in a net capital gain after tax of EUR820 million and a positive impact of +5 basis points on its CET1 ratio after distribution of the result. The group share of net income would increase on a recurring basis by EUR40 million annually.