BNP Paribas has said that it is targeting ROTE of 13% from 2028, halfway through its future 2027-2030 medium-term plan, which will be announced in early 2027, as well as a phased-in CET1 ratio of 12.5% by the end of 2027, post-FRTB.



The bank says that this trajectory will be supported by the resilience of its diversified and integrated model, as well as by the growth drivers already in place thanks to investments already made, with operational efficiency measures also being implemented within the group.



We are accelerating ahead of our next strategic plan for 2027-2030, said CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé adding, that we are perfectly positioned to continue to support the financing needs of the economy.



BNP Paribas points out that, in its interim report, it set a net income (group share) target of over €12.2bn in 2025 and confirmed its growth trajectory with ROTE of 12% in 2026, thus closing the 2022-2026 plan.