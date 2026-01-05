BNP Paribas Unifies Asset Management with Integration of AXA IM

BNP Paribas announced on Monday that it has reached a "major milestone" in the integration of its asset management activities following the acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), which was made official more than six months ago.



In a statement, the institution indicated that as of December 31, 2025, it had merged the main legal entities of its businesses in this field into a unified structure controlled by its insurance subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif.



With the creation of this common platform, the divisions AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management (BNPP REIM), and BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) now all operate under a single brand, namely BNP Paribas Asset Management, the group explained.



The move primarily positions the new entity, BNPP AM, among the top three asset managers in Europe, with more than 1,600 billion euros in assets under management (AUM) on behalf of institutional clients, corporations, and individuals worldwide.



"This merger marks a decisive step in building a leading asset management platform across all major asset classes," said Sandro Pierri, CEO of the division.



The group emphasized that the completion of this project was carried out in accordance with its original roadmap, noting that the acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) was finalized on July 1, 2025.



