Boeing and Norwegian Group announced an order for 30 737-8 aircraft. The agreement represents the group's first direct order from Boeing since 2017 and brings its 737 MAX order book to 80 aircraft.



Norwegian has primarily operated Boeing single-aisle aircraft since its first order for the next-generation 737-800 in 2007.



It was the first European airline to take delivery of the 737 MAX in 2017 and the first to operate the 737-8 on transatlantic routes between Europe and the United States.



The agreement signed today for 30 additional 737-8s will support its ambition to become the airline of choice in Scandinavia, providing the flexibility to expand in Europe and beyond, said Brad McMullen, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing.