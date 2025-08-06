Boeing announced that Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific has placed an order for 14 additional 777-9 passenger aircraft, bringing its order book to 35 of the world's largest twin-engine aircraft. NB: pmt +0.5%.



Designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by an average of 20% and noise by 40% compared to the aircraft it replaces, the 777-9 will enable Cathay Pacific to efficiently meet growing demand in key global markets.



The addition of the latest model, the 777-9, will further reduce the airline's operating costs as it modernizes its fleet and expands its passenger and cargo operations on long-haul and ultra-long-haul routes.