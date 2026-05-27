Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated that the planemaker has met the conditions set by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to increase the 737 Max production rate to 47 aircraft per month. The group currently produces approximately 42 aircraft monthly and expects to gradually reach this new target in the coming months, following the validation of the final review conducted by the US regulator.

Kelly Ortberg explained that Boeing is already operating its assembly line at a pace corresponding to this new rate, although several months will be required to fully stabilize production. The executive expressed being "highly confident" in the group's ability to achieve this goal as early as this summer. Prior to the industrial and regulatory difficulties encountered in recent years, Boeing had previously produced up to 57 aircraft per month on this strategic program.



The group ultimately aims to raise 737 Max production to 63 aircraft monthly to meet sustained global demand. However, Kelly Ortberg acknowledged that work remains before considering a further rate hike, specifically toward 52 aircraft per month. According to him, this process could require at least six additional months after the 47-aircraft monthly pace takes effect, which is potentially slated for July or August.



Following this announcement, Boeing shares gained nearly 1.5% during trading and are up 2.75% for the year.