Boeing announced that it delivered a total of 160 commercial aircraft in Q3 2025 (compared to 150 aircraft during the previous quarter).
Specifically, the aircraft manufacturer sold 121 737 models, 6 767 models, 9 777 models, and 24 787 models.
Boeing has delivered 440 aircraft since the beginning of 2025, with the vast majority being 737s (330 aircraft).
In addition, on the military side, the aircraft manufacturer sold 32 aircraft, including: 8 new AH-64 Apaches and 7 reconditioned models, 2 refurbished CH-47 Chinooks, 3 F-15s, 3 F/A-18s, 4 KC-46s, 1 MH-139 and 2 P-8s. Boeing also delivered 2 satellites.
Boeing delivered 160 commercial aircraft in Q3
Published on 10/14/2025 at 11:42 am EDT
