Boeing announced that the X-37B orbital test vehicle it built was launched last night on its eighth mission, taking off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The vehicle is now in orbit and undergoing standard checks. This mission includes an integrated service module from Boeing to increase payload capacity for in-orbit experimentation.



As part of this, it will host several technology demonstrations from government partners, including laser communications and a quantum inertial sensor designed to support navigation when GPS is not available.



For the record, the X-37B completed its seventh mission less than six months ago, during which it performed a unique aerobraking maneuver to change orbit while conserving propellant.