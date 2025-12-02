On Tuesday Boeing announced that it expects a rise in deliveries of 737 and 787 aircraft in 2026, signaling a new step in its industrial recovery. At a conference organized by UBS, its CFO Jay Malave said that this acceleration, combined with an improvement in the performance of the defense and space division, should support the group's margin growth. The announcement sent Boeing's stock skybound, up nearly 8% in early trading on Wall Street.

The group also expects to obtain certification for the 737-10, the stretched version of its single-aisle, by the end of next year. Malave reiterated the annual target of $10bn in free cash flow, underscoring Boeing's confidence in its recovery trajectory. After several years marked by delays, technical problems, and high financial pressure, this forecast represents a positive signal for the American aircraft maker.

Despite this encouraging outlook, Boeing remains trailing Airbus in the single-aisle segment, where the A321neo dominates the market. The American manufacturer is trying to regain ground after a series of crises that tarnished its reputation.