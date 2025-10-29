Boeing generated positive free cash flow of $238m in Q3, returning to profit for the first time since the end of 2023. This recovery is mainly due to the strong growth in commercial aircraft deliveries, which have reached 440 aircraft since January. However, the group recorded a heavy charge of $4.9bn relating to further delays in the 777X program, with the first delivery now expected in 2027. The stock was flat in pre-market trading.

The 30% increase in revenue to $23.27bn was driven by the commercial aviation division (+49%) and defense (+25%), while global services grew by 10%. Despite this momentum, Boeing posted a net loss of $4.78bn, or $7.14 per share, an adjusted result that was even worse than expected. CEO Kelly Ortberg, who has been in office since August 2024, praised the progress made in the production line, while acknowledging ongoing challenges with programs under development.

The company is still facing several obstacles. Delays are mounting on the Max 7, Max 10, and 777X models. An in-flight incident involving a 737 Max earlier this year slowed production, although the FAA recently authorized an increase in the monthly pace to 42 aircraft. In the defense sector, a strike by 3,200 employees continues to block certain lines. Despite a perceived improvement by clients and renewed confidence from authorities, Boeing still needs to restore its industrial performance across all of its programs.