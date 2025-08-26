Boeing announced Korean Air's intention to purchase 103 fuel-efficient aircraft to modernize its fleet and support its growth as it integrates its operations with Asiana Airlines over the next few years.



Korean Air's commitment will mark the largest order ever placed by the South Korean national airline and Boeing's largest order for widebody aircraft from an Asian carrier.



Once finalized, the agreement will mark Korean Air's first order for the 777-8F and will support approximately 135,000 jobs in the United States. Specifically, it will include 20 777-9s, 25 787-10Ss, 50 737-10Ss and eight 777-8 freighters.



Korean Air currently operates 108 Boeing aircraft, including 737s, 747s, 777s and 787s. With 72 Boeing aircraft already on order, the South Korean carrier's order book will increase to 175 aircraft once the agreement is finalized.